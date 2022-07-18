Virat Kohli's ad sets unrealistic fitness goals. See how netizens reacted

Virat Kohli's ad sets unrealistic fitness goals. See how netizens reacted2 min read . 10:06 PM IST
- Proofreading & fact checking are critical especially if it's a brand piece going with your brand name, Ambassadors like Virat Kohli, netizen said
Cricketer Virat Kohli has drawn flak on social media again, but this time for no fault of his own. The ace Indian cricketer recently did an advertisement for a fitness band that reflected ‘unrealistic numbers’ like ‘average heart of 800BPM’, ‘20,000 steps, 2,000 calories burned for 10k walk’ that a normal human being can never attain. Pointing it out, Netizens say, “proofreading & fact checking are critical especially if it's a brand piece going with your brand name, Ambassador like Virat Kohli."
Marketing professional Nishant Bhardwaj, who is also an Ironman coach, posted the ad on Linkedin pointing out two crucial facts.
1. If the heart rate goes beyond 200BPM for a few seconds or minutes it would result in tachycardia causing extreme discomfort, and even causing a risk of heart attack if not checked. Beyond 300BPM, the heart would most likely explode, causing instant death.
2. Other stats are also all over the place, for a 10k step, the max number of steps would be 11000 and not 20K. Calories burned should be more than 800-1000 for a two hour walk.
He went on to say that the Marketing Team, Product team, Mainline agency & the compliance team should be penalised for such a mistake.
The post that shared on Monday has garnered over 1,000 likes and 371 comments so far.
Exactly the point. It is not an error. It is marketing. And I hope you already know that a full front page on the Times on a Sunday does cost crores. Add to that the celebrity endorsement fees. So yes, it will go through the CEO, one said in the comment.
When another user asserted that he feels sorry for the customers who are going to buy it, Nishant replied saying, Ya true, if the brand doesn't know it's numbers/USP how will the users trust it.
In the ad, Kohli is sporting Fire Boltt Ring-3 watch. As per the company, The newly launched smartwatch offers Bluetooth Calling with an 18-inch extra-large display in this price segment. The watch can be bought at ₹3,499.
Fire-Boltt Ring 3 smartwatch is equipped with IP-67 water-resistant voice assistant that allows users to answer and make a call using the Recent Call logs.
