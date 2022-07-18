Virat Kohli's ad sets unrealistic fitness goals. See how netizens reacted

Cricketer Virat Kohli has drawn flak on social media again, but this time for no fault of his own. The ace Indian cricketer recently did an advertisement for a fitness band that reflected ‘unrealistic numbers’ like ‘average heart of 800BPM’, ‘20,000 steps, 2,000 calories burned for 10k walk’ that a normal human being can never attain. Pointing it out, Netizens say, “proofreading & fact checking are critical especially if it's a brand piece going with your brand name, Ambassador like Virat Kohli."

