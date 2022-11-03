Virat Kohli’s ‘fake fielding’ could have cost India the match against Bangladesh: What do the rules say?1 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 10:31 AM IST
India could have lost the match against Bangladesh due to Virat Kohli’s alleged ‘fake fielding’.
India could have lost the match against Bangladesh due to Virat Kohli’s alleged ‘fake fielding’.
At the T20 World Cup on November 2 night, Virat Kohli scored another game-winning knock to defeat Bangladesh. However, he is now charged with an unsportsmanlike act that, if the on-field umpires had seen it, might have resulted in the loss of the game. The on-field umpires, according to Bangladesh wicket keeper Nurul Hasan, missed an instance of "fake fielding" by Kohli that might have resulted in five potentially-significant penalty runs for Bangladesh.