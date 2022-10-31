A fan entering Virat Kohli's hotel room and posting clips of his belongings has sparked several debates including celebrity privacy and where one should draw the line. Virat himself stated “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players … but this is appalling" and further described the incident to be a kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy.

"I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I've always appreciated that," said Kohli.

"But this video here is appalling and it's made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?

"I'm not okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people's privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment."

Kohli was staying at the Crown Towers in Perth.

A few questions that immediately come to our mind are- Who filmed the clip?how the ‘fan’ entered the room? How did the hotel management allow strangers to enter the room? and also, are the hotel authorities involved in the incident?

There are no immediate answers to these questions but Crown Towers on Monday issued an apology to star Indian batter and further assured that they were looking into the matter.

"We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident," the hotel management said in a statement. "Crown has taken immediate steps to rectify the issue. The individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account, and the original video was swiftly removed from the social media platform," Crown Towers was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"Crown is conducting an investigation with the third-party contractor and will take any further steps necessary to ensure an incident of this nature does not happen again. We are also cooperating with the Indian Cricket team and the International Cricket Council to convey our apologies and will continue to work with them as we progress the investigation," they added.