Virat Kohli's privacy breach: How the ‘fan’ entered his room without permission?2 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 04:38 PM IST
This video here is appalling and it's made me feel very paranoid about my privacy, Virat Kohli expressed
A fan entering Virat Kohli's hotel room and posting clips of his belongings has sparked several debates including celebrity privacy and where one should draw the line. Virat himself stated “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players … but this is appalling" and further described the incident to be a kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy.