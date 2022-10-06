Virat Kohli's restaurant is a one-stop spot for cricket, food and cinema lovers

Former Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli transformed legendary singer Kishore Kumar's bungalow into 'One8Commune’ restaurant where visitors can enjoy cricket, cuisine, and cinema at the same time
To provide a one-stop destination to the lovers of cricket, cuisine, and cinema, cricketer Virat Kohli has converted iconic singer Kishore Kumar's old bungalow, Gouri Kunj, into a restaurant that has all three facilities for its visitors.
In the grand restaurant, 'One8Commune', the visitors can play cricket while enjoying their favourite cuisine along with a pleasing ambiance of Bollywood. The restaurant is situated in Juhu Mumbai and is known as ‘One8Commune’.
To share the first look of the restaurant, Virat Kohli uploaded a video with actor Manish Paul from inside the restaurant.
In the video uploaded on the official YouTube account of the restaurant, Virat Kohli was seen giving a tour to Manish Paul. Both of them were seen talking about food and cuisine.
On being asked about the selection of the venue, Virat Kohli revealed his childhood fascination with singer Kishore Kumar and said that he has always been a big fan of the singer. Virat Kohli also sang one of Kishore Kumar's melodies, "Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi".
"His songs have really really touched me. One person asked me who would you like to meet, I would have said Kishore Da always because he was just charismatic," the cricketer said in the video.
Taking on to Instagram, Virat Kohli also posted some shots from his YouTube video on Instagram.
"Some fun, laughter, and lots of communing! Catch the exclusive footage of us showcasing our newest Commune in Juhu, launching on the 8th of October," Kohli wrote on his Instagram account along with a video.
According to sources, it was found that the cricketer has taken the property on lease for five years. Notably, this is not the first time that Virat Kohli has stepped into a new venture, as he is already operating several businesses ranging from clothes, scents, shoes, etc under the aegis of the ‘One8’ brand. One8 is Virat Kohli's venture with Puma. Besides One8, Virat Kohli also owns the ‘Wrogn’ clothing brand.
One8 has gained appreciable significance in the sports and athleisure market of India. Its chain outlets are present in Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune.
Virat Kohli reveals bizarre food habit of his teammate
In a recent video, Virat Kohli was seen talking about the weird food habit of his teammate, Wriddhiman Saha. Virat Kohli revealed that once he saw his friend Wriddhiman eating butter chicken and Roti with rasgulla. He also shared that once he saw Wriddhiman eating ice cream with Daal Chawal.
"If I've seen anyone try a unique combination while eating then it is Wriddhiman Saha. I once noticed his plate, which had butter chicken, roti, and salad and there was a rasgulla kept as well. I saw he took two or three bites of roti and salad and gulped the entire rasgulla. So I asked him ‘Wriddhi what are you doing?' He said this is how he usually eats, there were times when I saw him eat ice cream with dal chawal. He eats them together, like two bites of rice and then ice cream," said Virat Kohli in the video.
Virat Kohli's recent venture into a restaurant is a reflection of Virat’s interests. The cricketer himself admitted that he is a big fan of Kishore Kumar. Similarly, there have been instances of Virat Kohli expressing his fondness for food.
