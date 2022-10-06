Virat Kohli's restaurant is a one-stop spot for cricket, food and cinema lovers

"If I've seen anyone try a unique combination while eating then it is Wriddhiman Saha. I once noticed his plate, which had butter chicken, roti, and salad and there was a rasgulla kept as well. I saw he took two or three bites of roti and salad and gulped the entire rasgulla. So I asked him ‘Wriddhi what are you doing?' He said this is how he usually eats, there were times when I saw him eat ice cream with dal chawal. He eats them together, like two bites of rice and then ice cream," said Virat Kohli in the video.

