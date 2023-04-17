Virat Kohli's secret sauce of comeback, ‘playing as if it was…’

Virat Kohli, former captain of the Indian cricket team, has recently returned to his vintage self, performing well in both international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). After a tough period between 2020 and late 2022, Kohli has put behind his bad form in the 2022 IPL season and has been in excellent form since his century against Afghanistan in a T20 international last year. He started the 2023 IPL season with a bang, scoring three half-centuries in four matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

In an interview with former India cricketer Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinema, Kohli revealed that the most important factor in his turnaround was his willingness to let go of everything and accept that he might be playing his last month of competitive cricket. He also spoke about the mental aspect of the game, saying that when he was struggling, there were no technical issues because he had been playing cricket for 15 years. Instead, he pointed to his mental state as the cause of his struggles.

"The most important factor in that whole transnational period before the Asia Cup last year was the fact that I was willing to let go of everything. I was willing to accept that when I go back and play, it might be the last month of me playing competitive cricket and I am absolutely okay with it," said Kohli in an interview with former India cricketer Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinema.

“Everyone was like we observe this and this is the solution for it. I couldn't get the point across that whatever shortcoming is, there is because of this (pointing towards his head). When you are not right mentally, you are all over the place."

"There were no technical issues because I have done this for 15 years. It can't be that all went to a standstill and the technical issues pop out right now. When I came back fresh and started hitting the ball again and people were like 'oh you made some serious changes'. But I didn't pick up the bat for six weeks," said the former RCB captain.

Kohli holds numerous records in cricket, including most runs in Tests, ODIs, and international cricket as a whole. He ended his century drought in Test cricket on March 12, scoring his 75th international century and his 28th in Tests after a wait of 1205 days.

Currently playing in the IPL 2023, Kohli has been in excellent form, amassing 214 runs in four games at a strike rate of 147.58 and an average of 71.33. In the first match, he was unbeaten on 82 runs against Mumbai Indians.

(With inputs from agencies)