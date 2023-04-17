Virat Kohli's secret sauce of comeback, ‘playing as if it was…’2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 08:15 PM IST
I was willing to accept that when I go back and play, it might be the last month of me playing competitive cricket and I am absolutely okay with it, Virat Kohli said
Virat Kohli, former captain of the Indian cricket team, has recently returned to his vintage self, performing well in both international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). After a tough period between 2020 and late 2022, Kohli has put behind his bad form in the 2022 IPL season and has been in excellent form since his century against Afghanistan in a T20 international last year. He started the 2023 IPL season with a bang, scoring three half-centuries in four matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
