Virat Kohli's secret sauce of comeback, ‘playing as if it was…’

In an interview with former India cricketer Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinema, Kohli revealed that the most important factor in his turnaround was his willingness to let go of everything and accept that he might be playing his last month of competitive cricket. He also spoke about the mental aspect of the game, saying that when he was struggling, there were no technical issues because he had been playing cricket for 15 years. Instead, he pointed to his mental state as the cause of his struggles.