2 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 11:30 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
India's Virat Kohli (L) and Suryakumar Yadav run between the wickets during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval on November 2, 2022 in Adelaide. (Photo by Surjeet YADAV / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (AFP)Premium
India's Virat Kohli (L) and Suryakumar Yadav run between the wickets during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval on November 2, 2022 in Adelaide. (Photo by Surjeet YADAV / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (AFP)

The top two scorers of the T20 World Cup 2022 are Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. However, that's not all.

Some of the biggest names in cricket produced impressive knocks during the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 in an effort to advance their teams to the knockout rounds. The top two scorers in the Super 12s were Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. The list also includes South Africa's Rilee Rossouw and New Zealand's Glenn Phillips.

Thanks to his unbeaten 82 against Pakistan, as well as other big knocks, Virat Kohli has the highest number of runs in the tournament so far, with 246 in five matches. His average is 123.00 while the strike rate stands at 138.98. He just overtook Mahela Jayawardene of Sri Lanka to take over as the top run-scorer across all T20 World Cups.

Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, has been playing stunning cricket and making a huge difference in the middle order. He has scored 225 runs so far in five matches, with a strike rate of 193.96. His highest score is 68 and average is 75.00. But, the records do not end there. Yadav’s strike rate is the highest in the tournament so far.

Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 82 against Pakistan is among the highest individual scores. South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw holds the record of scoring the highest run, with his 109 against Bangladesh.

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli are among those scoring the maximum number of sixes. While Yadav has hit eight so far, Kohli is not far behind with seven. Even KL Rahul is in the list with eight sixes.

The highest position is held by Rossouw with nine sixes, however, he won’t have any more chances to take the number ahead as South Africa are already out of the tournament. He shares the top position with Marcus Stoinis. But, Australia are out of the world cup as well. New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips, with eight sixes, will have his chances to go ahead in the list.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are on top, when it comes to scoring the maximum number of 50s in the tournament. Both have scored three each while KL Rahul entered the list by scoring two 50s. Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan), Glenn Phillips (New Zealand) and Najmul Shanto (Bangladesh) are the other batsmen in the category.

India will face England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on November 10 while Pakistan face New Zealand in the first semi-final on November 9. Both the matches start at 1:30 PM.

