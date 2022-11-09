Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav are ruling T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the numbers2 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 11:30 AM IST
The top two scorers of the T20 World Cup 2022 are Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. However, that's not all.
The top two scorers of the T20 World Cup 2022 are Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. However, that's not all.
Some of the biggest names in cricket produced impressive knocks during the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 in an effort to advance their teams to the knockout rounds. The top two scorers in the Super 12s were Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. The list also includes South Africa's Rilee Rossouw and New Zealand's Glenn Phillips.