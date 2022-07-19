Virat Kohli has been going through arguably the leanest phase in his career. While some experts are voicing their opinions against “King" Kohli, there are some others who are standing by the former Indian skipper during hard times. The most recent one is Kevin Pietersen.

The former English cricketer believes Kohli will redeem himself and reclaim his previous position as the sport's undisputed king. Pietersen also posted a picture on Instagram supporting Kohli with a powerful comment.

“Buddy, your career has had some of the best that have played the game only wish they could have done what you have (so far). Be proud, walk tall & enjoy life. There’s way more than just the bubble of cricket out there. You’ll be back," wrote Kevin Pietersen.

Over 4.5 lakh people liked Kevin Pietersen's post. But, probably the most notable one among them is Novak Djokovic. The 21-time Grand Slam champion and Serbian tennis player was one of those who liked Pietersen's post. Even Virat Kohli himself liked the post.

View Full Image Novak Djokovic liked Kevin Pietersen's post on Virat Kohli.

Other noted personalities who have reacted to the post include Anushka Sharma (Kohli’s wife), Suniel Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana and Suresh Raina.

Kohli scored 76 runs across three formats in six innings during the England tour. Virat Kohli has received a lot of backlash for his persistent mistakes, and some renowned cricketers have even called for his expulsion from the Indian team. Many others, including former World Cup captain Kapil Dev, called for the dismissal of Kohli.

Djokovic experienced difficulty in his career as well. Starting in 2016, he battled for almost two years as injuries and a decline in form had a negative impact on his career. The Serbian superstar had a stunning comeback with his title-winning performance at the Wimbledon Championships in 2018.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam urged Virat Kohli to break his extended dry spell and said the former captain of India needed support from all quarters to get through it. But Kohli, who was out of shape, received the unshakable support from the Pakistan's skipper.