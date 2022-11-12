Virender Sehwag slams Indian cricket team, demands senior players to be dropped2 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 06:36 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2024 will be held in the West Indies and the United States.
India's T20 World Cup semi-final defeat to England has received some harsh criticism. Despite all the discussions over the previous 12 months, India's game plan under new skipper Rohit Sharma was precisely the same—if not worse—than the one that had led to their defeat at the previous T20 World Cup in the UAE in 2021. former India opener Virender Sehwag has now come up with his share of scathing attacks against Team India.