India's T20 World Cup semi-final defeat to England has received some harsh criticism. Despite all the discussions over the previous 12 months, India's game plan under new skipper Rohit Sharma was precisely the same—if not worse—than the one that had led to their defeat at the previous T20 World Cup in the UAE in 2021. former India opener Virender Sehwag has now come up with his share of scathing attacks against Team India.

Sehwag stated that he would not want to see some of the players from the present Indian side compete in the 2024 T20 World Cup, echoing the sentiments of the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. Sehwag used the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning Indian side, which featured a large number of up-and-coming players but none of the well-known major names, as an example.

Sehwag declared that he would want to see changes in the team. In the T20 World Cup 2024, he doesn't want to see certain faces. The 2007 T20 World Cup was also affected by it, he said while reminding that veterans were dropped for all these years to play at T20 World Cups.

The veteran cricketer said he would like to see a similar type of squad selected for the T20 World Cup 2024, to be held in the West Indies and the United States. No one would be expecting them to win, Viru said on Cricbuzz, but that team would be for the long term.

Sehwag omitted mentioning specific individuals who should be dropped, but it was clear that he was referring to the team's older players who were on the wrong side of 30. It would be easier said than done, he continued, given that a new selection panel was expected to take over in December.

If the process begins now, a team may be assembled in two years, according to Sehwag, who also noted that if India goes into the next World Cup with the same team and approach, the results will be the same.