Virender Sehwag slams Indian cricket team, demands senior players to be dropped

India's T20 World Cup semi-final defeat to England has received some harsh criticism. Despite all the discussions over the previous 12 months, India's game plan under new skipper Rohit Sharma was precisely the same—if not worse—than the one that had led to their defeat at the previous T20 World Cup in the UAE in 2021. former India opener Virender Sehwag has now come up with his share of scathing attacks against Team India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}