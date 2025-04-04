‘Awful situation’: Over 250 flyers of London-Mumbai flight ‘trapped’ in Turkey for nearly 40 hours

Akriti Anand
Published4 Apr 2025, 09:48 AM IST
Around 270 passengers, including several Indians and British nationals, have been stranded for over 30 hours at Turkey's Diyarbakir Airport. Many claimed the flyers were “trapped” after a Virgin Atlantic flight from London to Mumbai was forced to make an emergency landing.

Over 300 Indians and British citizens are held trapped in Turkey in an awful situation, a social media user posted on X on Thursday.

