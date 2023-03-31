Virgin Orbit shuts down operations due to funding woes3 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 11:29 AM IST
Virgin Orbit's recent decision to cease operations is a result of a rapid decline in its business, which was punctuated by a high-profile launch failure in January and a sharp drop in its stock price.
Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc., which is linked to British entrepreneur Richard Branson and specializes in launching satellites, is stopping its operations indefinitely due to the increasing financial pressures that have caused many startups in emerging technologies to struggle.
