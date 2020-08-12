BENGALURU: The practice of virtual onboarding of candidates, which gained popularity during the covid-19 pandemic, is expected to continue even after normalcy returns as it benefits both employees and employers. Going forward, companies are likely to adopt a hybrid recruitment model and may not return fully to the traditional offline mode of hiring, said HR experts.

A recent hiring outlook report by CareerNet Consulting said three out of four organizations believe they can effectively hire employees remotely. The study revealed that companies from e-commerce, IT-ITeS, science & technology, and telecommunications sectors exhibit a higher readiness (82%) for virtual hiring.

“Most organizations will continue to do their lateral hiring remotely, except for, perhaps, the last leg of the cycle. Post-pandemic, 60% hiring will be driven remotely while only 40% recruitment will be back to the traditional method," said Anshuman Das, co-founder and CEO, CareerNet Technologies.

From an employee perspective, virtual hiring gives them the flexibility to take assessments and interviews from their homes and can avoid the hassles of travelling to offices.

For employers, virtual onboarding offers advantages such as reduced cost of hiring and a faster time-to-hire. “Remote recruitment enables digital feedback collection and review of video interviews which help in eliminating interviewer biases. It becomes easy to engage a large pool of interviewers in the organization. Managing the logistics which includes candidate RSVP, communication, and reminders becomes seamless," said Das.

By virtualizing the onboarding process, the HR function has got a “new degree of freedom", said Sanju Ballurkar, president at Experis, the IT recruitment arm of Manpower Group India.

“The virtual process easily lends itself to be executed through a centralized channel as against a physical onboarding process that invariably requires branch level operations. “

However, remote recruitment has some demerits as well. “Hiring is a perfect blend of science and art. The personal interactions that help in assessing a candidate’s cultural fit take a back seat in case of virtual recruitment. Also, there are concerns about impersonation and plagiarism," said Das.

As virtual onboarding is set to become the new norm, candidates will also need to prepare themselves for the digital way of appearing for interviews.

“Companies are postponing campus drives and resorting to new-age technology solutions, including virtual interviews and online assessments to recruit candidates from various campuses. It will be imperative for students to start preparing for remote interviews as the new way of being hired," said Sharad Sindhwani, business head, Firstnaukri.com.

