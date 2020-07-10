Virtual tours over Zoom call keep tourists, guides happy amid covid disruption

When the lockdown started, TourHQ started getting SOS requests from their guides, especially in Europe and other areas, which were severely affected by the pandemic. The platform has over 35,000 registered guides and small mom and pop stores across the globe and tours were the only source of income for many of them. That is when Vandana Om Kumar and Gaurav Kumar, founders of Singapore-based TourHQ, came up with the idea of offering customised online experiences where guides can continue to provide the same services to travellers but over a live video call on Zoom.