India’s highway construction hits a speed bump

“In FY21, the April-June period was lost due to covid. This is the peak working season. However, we made up for half the time. Each month during that period, we completed 1,500km. But this year, we could not as the second wave was very severe. Several engineers died. So, the shortfall of 4,500km was made good later up to 3,000km. In addition, we had to face an extended monsoon due to which we had a slowdown during November and December," road transport and highways secretary Giridhar Aramane said in an interview.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}