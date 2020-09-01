Virus bites, lockdown hurts, GDP shrinks by most in Q1

However, former finance minister P. Chidambaram in a statement said the GDP estimates do not come as a surprise to him even though the government was seeing ‘green shoots’ on several days during the first quarter. “Let me say with regret: it will take many months before the economy turns the corner and registers positive growth. The inaction and ineptitude of the government give us no hope that we will see the light at the end of the tunnel any time soon," he added.