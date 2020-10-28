Virus cases increase in several states amid festivities

As anticipated, the number of covid-19 cases has increased in several states amid the festivities, the government said on Tuesday. With 36,470 fresh cases and 488 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the total number of covid-19 cases touched 7,956, 698, with 120,090 deaths.

“During the festive season, cases have increased in Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal and Delhi," said health secretary Rajesh Bhushan. “Health ministry is in contact with all these states, where central teams have been sent. A few teams have returned after completing the task allotted, and after analysing their report, further actions will be taken in formulating new strategies to be adopted in these states," he added.

At least 76% of the new confirmed cases were from 10 states and Union territories. Kerala and West Bengal have contributed the most with over 4,000 new cases each. Maharashtra, Karnataka followed with over 3,000 cases each. Bhushan said Kerala has emerged as a leading contributor in new cases, while five states accounted for half of the fresh cases. Kerala alone reported 4,287 cases.

Around 86% of fresh deaths were from 10 states and UTs, with Maharashtra accounting for 36%. “Five states account for 58% of covid-19 deaths reported in last 24 hours and Maharashtra is the leading state with the maximum single-day deaths (84)," he said.

However, new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours fell below 37,000 for the first time since 34,884 cases were reported on 18 July. The total active cases in India stood at 625,857 and comprise around 7.88% of total cases, according to the health ministry. About 35% of the total active cases were reported from only 18 districts, the ministry said.

“India witnesses a continuous decline in average daily new covid-19 cases; cases have declined from 83,232 during 23-29 September to 49,909 between 21-27 October. India’s covid-19 case fatality rate has declined from 1.77% on 1 September to 1.5% as on this date." Bhushan said.

