There could be a possible bounce back of Coronavirus infections as India heads for a staggered opening up of the economy to save livelihoods and ensuring supplies, chief executive of federal policy think tank NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant cautioned on Thursday.

Kant, who heads one of the empowered groups of experts to strategise on India’s response to the pandemic, said in a tweet on Thursday that the possible road ahead would be characterised by ruthless containment efforts at ‘red’ areas of infections and precautionary measures like physical distancing and use of masks while there is the chance of virus bouncing back. Kant also suggested in his tweet about the importance of looking after people who are aged above 60 years and have other disorders.

Kant said that a vaccine against the Coronavirus was still far away but for protecting livelihoods, economy should kickstart with full supply chains.

“Possible Road Ahead: Hyper-localisation in red areas with ruthless containment; 2.Physical distancing and masks = new fashion; 3.Virus can bounce back; 4. Look after 60+with co-morbidity; 5.Vaccine still far away; 6.For livelihoods, economy should kickstart with full supply chains," Kant tweeted.

Developing a vaccine and making it commercially available in large scale is a huge task, according to many experts, which could take at least 18 months. The government on Wednesday indicated that restrictions will be eased in many places after 3 May when the current lockdown ends.

According to Amir Ullah Khan, senior research fellow at Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Contemporary Studies, a think tank, there was a need to scale up availability of test kits, personal protection gear and masks. “The way forward is simply to multiply test locations, identify all potential hotspots and provide people food and money at their homes…The entire focus of the health ministry should be in upgradation of facilities and making more staff available by requisitioning all students studying in Post graduate colleges and even students who are in their final year of medical school," said Khan.

According to Arup Mitra, professor of Economics at the Institute of Economic Growth, University of Delhi, the first task will be to identify concentrated pockets of covid-19 within the red zones which may be retained under further lock down. “In the rest of the country, it is important that economic activities are revived immediately. As far as livelihood loss is concerned, it will not be advisable to pursue lockdown in the entire country," said Mitra. “We have to think of creating opportunities for those who are being displaced from their work in the pockets of red zones where normalcy may not return in the near future," said Mitra.

