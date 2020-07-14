Virus crisis has compounded vulnerabilities faced by poor

So far, India has recorded 901,894 covid-19 cases and 23,649 deaths, most of them among the elderly. At present, there are 310,356 active cases and they are all under medical supervision either at hospitals, covid care centres or home isolation, said the Union health ministry. “India’s fatality rate has also dropped to 2.64% and 30 states have a fatality rate that is lower than the national average. During the last 24 hours, 219,103 samples were tested. The cumulative number of samples tested as of now is 1,18,06,256. The testing per million is continuously growing. It is 8,555.25 today," it said.