Virus crisis restricts access to family planning services

The paper said the nationwide lockdown also affected the distribution network of social marketing organizations and private providers, which led to a further decline in access to family planning and abortion services. Post-lockdown, the private sector did not have enough manpower to cater to the market, despite significant reduction in the clientele. A dearth of personal protective equipment also resulted in refusal to provide services, it said, adding that limited resources and fear of contracting covid led to significant reduction in tubal ligations and IUD insertions in the private sector as well.