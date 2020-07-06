Virus’ effect on incomes may not be long-lasting

The wage cuts are unlikely to be permanent. Given that the jobless rate has reduced significantly since India started unlocking, we can expect wages to go back to the pre-covid levels as economic activity normalizes over the coming quarters. The reduction in wages could lead to a cut back in discretionary consumption, as people may save more due to an uncertain future. Lower wages also discourage people from spending on such items. The permanent income hypothesis, however, suggests that consumers may continue with their expenditure as they look at their average income over the long term.