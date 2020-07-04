As the economy unlocks further, it is important to ease the logistical challenges faced by farmers, small businesses, and workers in moving goods, finding jobs, and in reaching their workplaces. Social distancing norms have restricted access to informal recruitment spots on major junctions. Hence, alternative mechanisms for matching workers and jobs, perhaps using e-portals, may be needed to facilitate work for daily wage labourers. More importantly, social distancing measures in bazaars, buses, and trains will need to be strictly enforced to ensure that workers can travel to work, and businesses can operate, without fear of contracting the virus. Finally, the most effective way to deal with the fear factor will be to get a better handle on the pandemic, which is yet to peak in the country.