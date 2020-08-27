Virus spreads in Kerala, Odisha, but slows down in most other states

Eighteen states have more than 10,000 active cases, but most have crossed the 70% mark in recovery rate, or the proportion of patients who have been discharged. In Chhattisgarh, active cases rose 60% over the past week, the fastest of all states. The weekly pace of rise in active cases is 36% in Odisha, and 31% in Punjab and Kerala. The national rate has declined to less than 5% a week after a sustained slowdown since the 25% growth at the end of July.