News
'Virus, vulnerability may have triggered Apple threat notifications'
Summary
- Indian officials and Apple are investigating the source of threat notifications sent to Indian politicians, journalists
New Delhi: A virus or an internal vulnerability could have triggered Apple's threat notifications sent to several people including Opposition members last month, a government official said, adding its probe into the matter has made progress.
