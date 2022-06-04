This comes as a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in several states has sparked fresh fears
On Friday, the daily tally of Covid-19 cases in India crossed the 4,000-mark for the first time in nearly three months
The Covid-19 situation in India is bound to continue to fluctuate as viruses like the SARS-CoV-2 do not end quickly, said a doctor from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, on Saturday.
“The situation in our country can be considered great, keeping in mind the second and third waves of Covid-19. These types of viruses do not end quickly and fluctuations will keep happening. We should move toward normalcy," said Dr Sanjay Rai, senior epidemiologist at AIIMS.
He also pointed out that it is unlikely that the country will see an increase in the death toll due to the disease.
“Long-term impact might not be much right now. The number of cases might increase, which doesn't matter much as RNA viruses keeps mutating. Increased severity and death toll matters, which is unlikely to see a rise," said Rai.
The doctor had earlier also spoken against the possibility of a severe future Covid wave.
"India experienced a very devastating second wave last year, which was very unfortunate, but currently this is our main strength as natural infection provides better and longer duration of protection. Also, there is high vaccination coverage. Hence, severe impact of any future wave is unlikely," Rai had said in March.
Rai's statement comes even as a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in several states has sparked fresh fears.
On Friday, the daily tally of Covid-19 cases in India crossed the 4,000-mark for the first time in nearly three months as the country logged 4,041 infections.
India had recorded as many as 4,194 Covid-19 cases on 11 March.
In view of this, the Centre on Friday advised five states to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action, if needed, to control any emerging spread of the infection.
In a letter to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan highlighted that a few states were reporting a higher contribution to India's caseload, indicating the possibility of a localised spread of the infection.
"There is, therefore, a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach on the public health responses without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic," Bhushan said.
He mentioned a sustained and significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases has been observed in India over the past three months.
However, a slight upsurge in cases is being noticed, with 15,708 new infections being reported in a week ending on 27 May, which rose to 21,055 cases in a week ending on 3 June.
Also, there is a rise in the weekly positivity from 0.52% in the week ending 27 May to 0.73% in the week ending 3 June.
States have been asked to refer to the directions issued in a letter by the ministry dated 8 April for strategic areas of intervention like relaxation in various activities, testing and surveillance, clinical management, vaccination, and community engagement with an increased focus on evidence-based decision making.
States have been asked to refer to the directions issued in a letter by the ministry dated 8 April for strategic areas of intervention like relaxation in various activities, testing and surveillance, clinical management, vaccination, and community engagement with an increased focus on evidence-based decision making.