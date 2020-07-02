Following the COVID-19 related norms, regulations and relaxations of the Centre, state governments and embassies, VFS Global is all set to resume visa application services in India. Travellers will be able to apply for specific visa categories for Belarus, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Portugal, South Korea, Turkey, UAE, and United Kingdom.

VFS Global would re-open visa application centres in limited cities, with the approval of the respective embassies and consulates in India. "After specific embassies or consulates, as well as local authorities have given their approval, VFS Global's centres will accept visa applications for select countries and visa categories in specific cities," the company said in a statement.

UK visa services will resume in 11 cities across the country from July 6, according to the visa outsourcing firm. “From 6th July UK Visas and Immigration is beginning a phased resumption of services in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jalandhar, Kochi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai (Mahalaxmi only), New Delhi (Shivaji Metro Stadium only), and Pune," the company said.

The visa applications for Turkey, Dominican Republic, South Korea, Portugal, Norway, Denmark and Italy will re-start in New Delhi centre. All visa applications for the UAE will be through online mode only, the company said.

Customers need to schedule appointments online through the website, prior to visiting the visa application centre. There will be mandatory body temperature checks at every visa application centre. Those who have coronavirus symptoms — high fever, cough and difficulty in breathing — will not be allowed to enter the centres.

VFS Global is a visa outsourcing and technology services provider for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. As on May 31, VFS has processed over 223 million visa applications in 144 countries through its 3390 centres.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the central government suspended international flights in the last week of March. The international passenger flight services in the country will resume in a phased manner during 'Unlock 2.0', the ministry of home affairs said in a statement on Monday.

"International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. Further opening up will take place in a calibrated manner," the central government said in a statement.

