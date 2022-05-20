Visa bribe case: Karti Chidambaram moves anticipatory bail application

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In the visa bribe case, S Bhaskararaman - the alleged chartered accountant and close aide of veteran politician P Chidambaram’s son MP Karti Chidambaram - has been sent to CBI custody for four days.
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has moved an anticipatory bail application in a Delhi Court in connection with an alleged visa bribe case, ANI reported. After being detained in connection with the visa bribe case, a special CBI court in Delhi, on May 19, remanded S Bhaskararaman - the alleged chartered accountant and close aide of veteran politician P. Chidambaram’s son MP Karti Chidambaram - in CBI custody for four days.
A person who expects to be arrested can get anticipatory bail. As a result, anticipatory bail is a request to release a person on bond before they are arrested. Section 438 of the Criminal Procedure Code allows for anticipatory bail.
Bhaskararaman was remanded in CBI custody by Special Judge Prashant Kumar, who noted that the investigation was at its inception and that the investigating officer needed time to gather all necessary material in this case.
Bhaskararaman was detained on May 18 in Chennai and brought before a Delhi court on a transit remand.
"It is reflected from the submissions of CBI that investigation has started in this case which is at its inception and investigation officer requires some time to collect all the relevant information which may be necessary in this case, therefore, in my considered opinion, it would be appropriate that four days police remand custody is granted to the CBI," the judge said.
The court added, "The FIR is dated May 14, 2022. It is further reflected that though the accused has been inquired during this period, however, a detailed inquiry as well as the recording of his statement is yet to be done. It is also stated by and on behalf of CBI that there are other accused persons involved in this case for which relevant information is required to proceed ahead in this case."
