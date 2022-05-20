Visa bribe case: Karti Chidambaram moves anticipatory bail application

The court added, "The FIR is dated May 14, 2022. It is further reflected that though the accused has been inquired during this period, however, a detailed inquiry as well as the recording of his statement is yet to be done. It is also stated by and on behalf of CBI that there are other accused persons involved in this case for which relevant information is required to proceed ahead in this case."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}