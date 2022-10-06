Visa delay concerns: Jaishankar asks New Zealand to be ‘fairer’2 min read . 03:28 PM IST
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar raises visa issue with New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar raises visa issue with New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has raised the concerns of several Indian students struggling to reach New Zealand to pursue their studies due to visa delays with his counterpart Nanaia Mahuta.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has raised the concerns of several Indian students struggling to reach New Zealand to pursue their studies due to visa delays with his counterpart Nanaia Mahuta.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also urged the country to be "fairer and more sympathetic treatment" towards those who have been impacted by the pandemic. Jaishankar is in Auckland on his first visit to New Zealand as External Affairs Minister and held "warm and productive" talks with Nanaia Mahuta.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also urged the country to be "fairer and more sympathetic treatment" towards those who have been impacted by the pandemic. Jaishankar is in Auckland on his first visit to New Zealand as External Affairs Minister and held "warm and productive" talks with Nanaia Mahuta.
India is the second largest source of international students in New Zealand pursuing higher education in various disciplines such as information technology, hospitality, science, engineering and architecture.
India is the second largest source of international students in New Zealand pursuing higher education in various disciplines such as information technology, hospitality, science, engineering and architecture.
"I also raised with the minister the concerns that some of our students have faced, students who had to leave New Zealand during the Covid period and who didn't have the opportunity to get their visas renewed," Jaishankar said.
"I also raised with the minister the concerns that some of our students have faced, students who had to leave New Zealand during the Covid period and who didn't have the opportunity to get their visas renewed," Jaishankar said.
"I urged a fairer and more sympathetic treatment for them, also students who are waiting to come to New Zealand to pursue their studies and whether the visa process for them could be hastened," he said during a joint press interaction with his New Zealand counterpart.
"I urged a fairer and more sympathetic treatment for them, also students who are waiting to come to New Zealand to pursue their studies and whether the visa process for them could be hastened," he said during a joint press interaction with his New Zealand counterpart.
The two ministers also touched upon the issue of skills demand in each society.
The two ministers also touched upon the issue of skills demand in each society.
"There are perhaps demands in New Zealand which could be met out of India, and we have a mobility understanding with many countries, so the possibility of those could serve as guidance for progress between us," Jaishankar said.
"There are perhaps demands in New Zealand which could be met out of India, and we have a mobility understanding with many countries, so the possibility of those could serve as guidance for progress between us," Jaishankar said.
"So, all in all, I would say it has been, Minister, a very good day of discussions and exchange of views and I'm really very pleased today to find some way of contributing to the strengthening of our ties," Jaishankar said.
"So, all in all, I would say it has been, Minister, a very good day of discussions and exchange of views and I'm really very pleased today to find some way of contributing to the strengthening of our ties," Jaishankar said.
During the visit, Jaishankar will join Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday to felicitate members of the Indian community. for their exceptional achievements and contributions.
During the visit, Jaishankar will join Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday to felicitate members of the Indian community. for their exceptional achievements and contributions.
"I think this evening, I have the opportunity to spend time with the Indian community which has done so much to be a living bridge between us," Jaishankar said during the joint press interaction.
"I think this evening, I have the opportunity to spend time with the Indian community which has done so much to be a living bridge between us," Jaishankar said during the joint press interaction.
"I hope, I will have the opportunity of meeting the Prime Minister on that occasion as well and spending a little time in New Zealand, including, in inaugurating our new Embassy premises in Wellington," he said.
"I hope, I will have the opportunity of meeting the Prime Minister on that occasion as well and spending a little time in New Zealand, including, in inaugurating our new Embassy premises in Wellington," he said.
(WIth PTI Inputs)
(WIth PTI Inputs)