Visa, Mastercard come out in support of cryptocurrencies

The covid-19 pandemic has also driven the use of cryptocurrencies worldwide, as part of a growth in digital payments in general. Coca Cola Amatil had earlier partnered with digital assets platform Centrapay to allow users to pay for coke using bitcoins via the Sylo Smart Wallet app. A survey by Indian agency Bit2Buzz last month had found that 75% of the country’s youth population holds and uses cryptocurrency on exchanges and neo banks. India’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, WazirX, had seen 400% and 270% month-on-month growth in trading volumes for March and April, respectively.