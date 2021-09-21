Visa, Nasscom Foundation to train women micro-entrepreneurs

“With the MSME sector in India hit severely by the pandemic and over 70% women entrepreneurs affected, Visa will extend support to, and upskill, these small entrepreneurs across the country with this program. Program partner NASSCOM Foundation will work with over 650 women micro-entrepreneurs and train them to go online, rebuild and expand their businesses. In India, Visa has previously empowered women-owned businesses through a grants program with iFundWomen and is currently working to uplift and digitize local artisan communities across India," both the organisation announced Tuesday.

