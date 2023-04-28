Visa renewals: US embassy in India makes announcement on interview waiver process2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 06:35 AM IST
The interview waiver process may provide relief to many travelers who were previously required to attend an in-person interview at the US Embassy or Consulate.
Good news for those looking for US visa renewals! The US embassy in India announced that travelers who received "clearance received" or "department authorization" on their previous visas can now use the interview waiver process to apply for a new visa. The US embassy shared the information on its official Twitter handle.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×