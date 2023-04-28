Good news for those looking for US visa renewals! The US embassy in India announced that travelers who received "clearance received" or "department authorization" on their previous visas can now use the interview waiver process to apply for a new visa. The US embassy shared the information on its official Twitter handle.

"More good news for U.S. visa renewals! Travelers with "clearance received" or "department authorization" on their previous visas can now use the interview waiver process to apply for a new visa. For additional interview waiver criteria, please see our website," the US embassy in India wrote in a tweet.

More good news for U.S. visa renewals! Travelers with "clearance received" or "department authorization" on their previous visas can now use the interview waiver process to apply for a new visa. For additional interview waiver criteria, please see our website. pic.twitter.com/SW0X5U5sHa — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) April 27, 2023

This announcement is a part of the Department of State's ongoing efforts to make the US visa application process more efficient.

The interview waiver process may provide relief to many travelers who were previously required to attend an in-person interview at the US Embassy or Consulate. This will not only save time but also reduce the stress of going through the complete visa application process all over again.

Who are eligible for interview waiver process?

Applicants renewing any visa in the same category within 48 months of expiration are eligible for an interview waiver, according to the information available on the US embassy website.

The Department of State has also authorized consular officers to waive the in-person interview requirement for travelers applying for F, H-1, H-3, H-4, non-blanket L, M, O, P, Q, and academic J visas who were previously issued any type of visa, if they are applying for a visa in their country of nationality or residence.

This authorization does not apply to applicants who have a previous refusal that was not subsequently waived or overcome. Adjudicating consular officers may request an in-person interview if additional information is required from applicants, it said.

Applicants applying through the interview waiver process should allow up to three weeks from the time a passport has been accepted at the Visa Application Center until the passport is delivered or they are notified that the passport is ready for pickup.