Visakhapatnam espionage: NIA arrests a Godhra resident, working for Pak spies

1 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2020, 01:41 PM IST ANI

Giteli Imran (37), a resident of Gujarat's Godhra, was arrested under several sections of the IPC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Official Secrets Act for his involvement in espionage activities and working for Pakistan intelligence

NEW DELHI : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Giteli Imran, a key accused in connection with the Visakhapatnam espionage case related to Pakistan-based spies recruiting agents in India for collecting sensitive and classified information.

The agency said Giteli Imran (37), a resident of Gujarat's Godhra, was arrested yesterday under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Official Secrets Act for his involvement in espionage activities and working for Pakistan intelligence.

The charges include criminal conspiracy, raising funds for terrorist activities, sharing classified and sensitive information, etc.

According to the NIA, the case relates to an international espionage racket in which Pakistan-based spies recruited agents in India for collecting sensitive and classified information regarding locations and movements of Indian naval ships, submarines, and other defence establishments.

"Investigation revealed that a few navy personnel came in contact with Pakistani agents through social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, etc. They shared classified information in lieu of money deposited into their bank accounts through Indian associates of Pak ISI who had business interests in Pakistan," NIA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The NIA said that the investigation has revealed that arrested accused Giteli Imran was associated with Pakistani spies and agents under the guise of cross-border cloth trade.

"As per the directions of Pakistan-based spies, he deposited money into the bank accounts of Indian Navy personnel at regular intervals in lieu of sensitive and classified data provided by them," the statement said.

"Some digital devices and incriminating documents have been seized in the search conducted at the house of Imran Giteli yesterday," it added.

Notably, a chargesheet has already been filed in the case against 14 accused persons.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

