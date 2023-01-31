Home / News / India /  Visakhapatnam to be new capital of Andhra Pradesh, says CM Reddy
Back

Visakhapatnam will be declared the new capital of Andhra Pradesh in the coming days, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said at the International Diplomatic Alliance meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.

CM Reddy also stated that he will also be shifting to Visakhapatnam in the months to come.

“Here I am to invite you to Visakhapatnam which will be our capital in the days to come. I will also be shifting to Visakhapatnam in the months to come," Reddy said.

The chief minister further announced that the state government is organizing the ‘Global Investors Summit’ in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4. He invited the states to Andhra Pradesh's capital city and summit. 

“I request all of you to not only come over there but also put in a strong and good word to your colleagues abroad to come and visit us. See for themselves, how easy it is to do business in the state of Andhra Pradesh," he said.

