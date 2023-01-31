Visakhapatnam to be new capital of Andhra Pradesh, says CM Reddy1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 03:12 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh CM Reddy also stated that he will also be shifting to Visakhapatnam in the months to come
Visakhapatnam will be declared the new capital of Andhra Pradesh in the coming days, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said at the International Diplomatic Alliance meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×