OPEN APP

Visakhapatnam: New floating solar power plant on Meghadri Gedda reservoir | In pictures

5 Photos . Updated: 23 Jul 2022, 01:39 PM IST Livemint
  • The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has commissioned a floating solar power plant on Meghadri Gedda reservoir in Andhra Pradesh
  • The new power plant has been started on 12 acres of area and it can produce 4.2 million units of power every year, G Lakshmisha, Commissioner of GVMC said
A floating solar power plant commissioned by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Meghadri Gedda reservoir in Visakhapatnam (ANI Twitter)
1/5A floating solar power plant commissioned by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Meghadri Gedda reservoir in Visakhapatnam (ANI Twitter)
The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has commissioned a floating power plant on Meghadri Gedda reservoir in Visakhapatnam (ANI Twitter)
2/5The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has commissioned a floating power plant on Meghadri Gedda reservoir in Visakhapatnam (ANI Twitter)
Andhra Pradesh: A floating solar power plant commissioned by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Meghadri Gedda reservoir in Visakhapatnam (ANI Twitter)
3/5Andhra Pradesh: A floating solar power plant commissioned by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Meghadri Gedda reservoir in Visakhapatnam (ANI Twitter)
Andhra Pradesh: the new floating power plant has been started on 12 acres of area and it can produce 4.2 million units of power every year.  (ANI Twitter)
4/5Andhra Pradesh: the new floating power plant has been started on 12 acres of area and it can produce 4.2 million units of power every year.  (ANI Twitter)
The new floating power plant has been started on 12 acres of area and with this the state will reportedly save 54,000 tonnes of coal per year and reduce emissions by 3,022 tonnes per year. (ANI Twitter)
5/5The new floating power plant has been started on 12 acres of area and with this the state will reportedly save 54,000 tonnes of coal per year and reduce emissions by 3,022 tonnes per year. (ANI Twitter)
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout