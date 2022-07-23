Visakhapatnam: New floating solar power plant on Meghadri Gedda reservoir | In pictures 5 Photos . Updated: 23 Jul 2022, 01:39 PM IST Livemint The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has commissioned a floating solar power plant on Meghadri Gedda reservoir in Andhra PradeshThe new power plant has been started on 12 acres of area and it can produce 4.2 million units of power every year, G Lakshmisha, Commissioner of GVMC said 1/5A floating solar power plant commissioned by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Meghadri Gedda reservoir in Visakhapatnam (ANI Twitter) 2/5The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has commissioned a floating power plant on Meghadri Gedda reservoir in Visakhapatnam (ANI Twitter) 3/5Andhra Pradesh: A floating solar power plant commissioned by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Meghadri Gedda reservoir in Visakhapatnam (ANI Twitter) 4/5Andhra Pradesh: the new floating power plant has been started on 12 acres of area and it can produce 4.2 million units of power every year. (ANI Twitter) 5/5The new floating power plant has been started on 12 acres of area and with this the state will reportedly save 54,000 tonnes of coal per year and reduce emissions by 3,022 tonnes per year. (ANI Twitter)