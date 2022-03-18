Visakhapatnam railway station to implement Centre's 'One Station, One Product'1 min read . 09:47 AM IST
It will become the first station in the East Coast railway to implement the concept. It would be running on a pilot basis for 15 days
In a first, Visakhapatnam railway station will be implementing the 'One Nation, One Product' concept, the Railway Board informed. It will become the first station in the East Coast railway to implement the concept. It would be running on a pilot basis for 15 days.
According to Waltair Divisional manager, Etikoppaka toys and handicraft products from the village will be showcased and sold at the Vishakapatnam station.
The railway station will allot a stall where the local product, distinct to the particular area will be sold. The Railway Board has advised identifying one station on each zonal railway for the implementation of the concept.
"Visakhapatnam railway station of East Coast Railway has been identified as the first station in the zone for implementation of the 'One station One Product,' said Anup Kumar Sethupathi, Waltair Divisional Manager.
"Temporary stalls will be erected by the Railways. Kiosks will be set up in areas that are easily accessible while boarding and alighting at the station. The identification of craftsmen & craftswomen would be done through local self-help groups (SHG), NGOs, and co-operative societies that are dealing with the identified products" said Tirupathi, Divisional Commercial Manager.
The railway officials also appealed to the craftsmen with expertise in wood crafting and hailing from in-and-around the Visakhapatnam area to use this unique opportunity and market their product.
(With ANI inputs)
