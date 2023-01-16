Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express train to run from today

The Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam opened for the public on Monday (16 January).
The Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express (20833) started at 05.45 AM and would reach Secunderabad at 2.15 PM. The Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam train (20834) will start from Secunderabad at 3 PM and would reach Visakhapatnam at 11.30 PM.
It is the eighth Vande Bharat Express to be introduced by Indian Railways and the first one connecting the two Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km. According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seven Vande Bharat trains (already introduced) have covered the cumulative distance of 23 lakh kilometres, equivalent to 58 rounds of earth. More than 40 lakh passengers have travelled in Vande Bharat trains so far.
Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express has following stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal, and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.
About the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express train:
The train comprises 14 AC Chair Car Coaches and two Executive AC Chair Car Coaches with a capacity of 1,128 passengers.
Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express train fares:
The fare in Chair car:
- Fare from Secunderabad to Warangal is ₹520
- Secunderabad to Khammam ₹750
- From Secunderabad to Vijayawada ₹905
- Fare from Secunderabad to Rajamahendravara is ₹1,365
- From Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam ₹1,665
Executive Chair Car Fares... Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam ₹It is 3120.
The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities and will provide a faster, more comfortable, and more convenient travel experience to rail users.
Meanwhile Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Secunderabad railway station will be developed into a world-class station on the lines of those in Germany, Japan and France. Modi ji has sanctioned ₹720 crore for Secunderabad station. In addition, 34 railway stations across Telangana are going to be redeveloped shortly, he said.
