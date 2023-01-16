Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express train to run from today

It is the eighth Vande Bharat Express to be introduced by Indian Railways and the first one connecting the two Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km. According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seven Vande Bharat trains (already introduced) have covered the cumulative distance of 23 lakh kilometres, equivalent to 58 rounds of earth. More than 40 lakh passengers have travelled in Vande Bharat trains so far.

