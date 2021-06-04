The Centre has decided to extend till 31 August the regular visa and e-visa of those foreigners who are currently in India and unable to leave the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a Union Home Ministry notification, a number of foreign nationals are in the country since imposition of travel restrictions and are unable to exit the country during the validity of their visa.

It has been decided to provide the essential consular services by the office of the Foreigners Regional Registration Officers and Foreigners Registration Officers to foreign nationals, presently in India.

"Due to non-availability of normal commercial flight operations on account of the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020, a number of foreign nationals who came to India prior to March 2020 on valid Indian visas had got stranded in India. Keeping in view the difficulties being faced by such foreign nationals in getting their visas extended in India due to the lockdown, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued an order on 29 June 2020 conveying that the Indian Visa or stay stipulation period of such foreign nationals expiring post 30 June 2020 shall be deemed to be valid until 30 more days from the date of resumption of normal international flight operations, on gratis basis. However, such foreign nationals have been applying for extension of their visas or stay stipulation period on a monthly basis,"MHA said in a statement

"The matter has now been reconsidered by the MHA in the light of non- resumption of normal commercial flight operations, and it has accordingly been decided that the Indian visa or stay stipulation period of such foreign nationals stranded in India will be considered as deemed to be valid till 31 August on gratis basis without levy of any overstay penalty. These foreign nationals will not be required to submit any application to the FRRO/FRO concerned for extension of their visas," it further added.

Such foreign nationals may apply for an exit permission to the FRRO/FRO concerned before exiting the country, which would be granted on gratis basis without levy of any overstay penalty.

