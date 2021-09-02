“Due to the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, a number of foreigners who had come to India on various types of visas prior to March, 2020 got stranded in the country in the absence of flights to their destinations. The Central Government had facilitated the stay of such foreign nationals within India by giving deemed extension of their regular visa or e-visa or stay stipulation period on gratis basis without levy of any overstay penalty. This facility which is presently available till August 31, 2021 has now been extended by the Central Government till September 30, 2021," the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.