MUMBAI : Mumbai-based firm Vishat Diagnostics on Friday said it has received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for supplying COVID-19 rapid testing antigen kit manufactured by Coris BioConcept.

The company plans to launch the testing kit named, 'COVID-19 Ag Respi-Strip' at a price of 425, Vishat Diagnostics said in a statement.

The kit tests for antibodies in users to determine whether they have had coronavirus infection in the past.

"With COVID-19 Ag Respi-Strip, we are bringing CE certified (allowed to sell in European Economic Area) and ICMR approved kits at affordable prices, which is also our company's driving force for all other product lines," Vishat Diagnostics MD Pratik Chaitala said.

At a time when India is touching its peak in daily numbers of cases, it becomes critical to rapidly increase testing, he added.

COVID-19 Ag Respi-Strip can show results in a span of 15 minutes, the statement said.

The kit has been developed by Belgium-based firm Coris BioConcept, and is used in several European countries and in North America, it added.

