Vishnu Deo Sai: Maoism may be wiped out before March 2026 target

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Thursday that Maoism may be eradicated in India before the deadline of March 31, 2026 underlining his government’s resolve to end what was once the country’s biggest internal security challenge.

The former rebels who have surrendered will not be returning to the jungles because of robust rehabilitation programmes, the chief minister said.

“Naxalism was the biggest impediment to development in Chhattisgarh. Since our government came to power on December 13, 2023, our government launched an intensive crackdown under the double engine government. Our Prime Minister has already set a target of March 31, 2026. Our jawans are motivated and have taken the fight to the Naxals,” Sai said speaking in an online session at the 23rd Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Thursday.

The BJP leader also spoke about the development programmes initiated by his government, how the local administration was reclaiming control of the last remaining red bastions and a planned, stringent, anti-conversion law.

“So far, 487 Naxals, including their top cadres, have already been neutralised. The surrenders and arrests numbers are also high. We are confident that the target will be met. For now the deadline is March 31, 2026 but it may be achieved before that,” he said.

Sai’s remarks came amid a months-long crackdown by security forces against Maoists that has seen multiple encounters, the deaths of top figures such as Madvi Hidma and Basavaraju, and hundreds of cadres laying down arms every other day.

On Tuesday, 12 Maoists were killed in an encounter that also saw three police personnel losing their lives.

“Only recently, around 38 Naxals surrendered. Many among them were those with rewards of ₹8 lakh. Our rehabilitation policy is yielding results. More than 2,336 Naxals have surrendered, 1,853 were arrested. To those surrendering, we are giving an aid of ₹10,000 a month for the first three years and skill training for their rehabilitation,” he said.

