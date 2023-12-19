After Ram Temple Trust requested veteran Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders LK Advani, and Murli Manohar Joshi not to attend the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled to be held in January 2024, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday invited the former deputy prime minister Advani, and Murli Manohar Joshi to Ayodhya next month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Alok Kumar said that both BJP veterans said that they will try their best to attend the 22 January event in Ayodhya. "The pioneers of the Ram Mandir movement, Advani ji and Murli Manohar Joshi ji were invited to attend the consecration ceremony. Both of them said that they will try their best to come," the VHP quoted president Alok Kumar as saying on X.

Ram Temple Trsust Chairperson Champat Rai said LK Advani, and MM Joshi are unlikely to attend next month's consecration ceremony due to their health and age. "Both are elders of the family and considering their age, they were requested not to come, which was accepted by both," Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai told reporters.

Rai also said preparations are in full swing for the consecration ceremony on January 22, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The preparations would be completed by January 15 and the puja for 'praan pratistha' will start from January 16 and will continue till 22nd January.

LK Advani is now 96, and Murli Manohar Joshi will turn 90 next month. Both BJP leaders had been at the helm of the Ram Temple movement that eventually culminated in the Supreme Court deciding the decades-old title dispute case in favour of the Hindu side in a landmark ruling by a five-judge Const

A three-member team has been formed to visit former prime minister Deve Gowda and invite him to the ceremony.

Spiritual leader Dalai Lama, Mata Amritanandamayi of Kerala, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, cine stars Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Arun Govil, film director Madhur Bhandarkar and prominent industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, famous painter Vasudev Kamat, ISRO Director Nilesh Desai and many other eminent personalities have been invited to the function, Rai said.

