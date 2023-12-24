Vision 2047: Infra to be biggest driver for growth push
Subhash Narayan
India's infrastructure sector is set to become the biggest driver for the country's economic growth, with plans to invest ₹143 trillion on infrastructure between 2024 and 2030. The focus will be on sectors such as roads, power, EVs, solar, wind, and hydrogen.
New Delhi: India’s infrastructure sector is set to become the biggest driver for the country that aspires to become a $5 trillion economy soon and a developed nation by 2047.
