Vision 2047 will be scripted by people: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the youth to actively contribute ideas for shaping a vision of India as a developed country by 2047, with an economy valued at $30 trillion.

Launching this drive on Monday, PM Modi emphasized the crucial role of citizens in drafting a comprehensive blueprint for the nation's progress. He addressed vice chancellors of universities virtually, underlining that the roadmap for India’s future would be a collaborative effort, not just dictated by the government.

"Viksit Bharat has to be built only through Sabka Prayas (everyone's effort)", a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said, quoting PM Modi.

The prime minister also launched a platform, the portal MyGov.in, for crowdsourcing of ideas and cited the success of initiatives like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Digital India, the country’s resilience during the pandemic, and the 'Vocal for Local' campaign as benchmarks of public participation.

NITI Aayog, the federal policy think tank chaired by Modi, reinforced the need for innovative approaches beyond the business as usual to attain the status of a developed nation. It highlighted this outreach as an opportunity for thousands of Indian youngsters to contribute to nation-building.

The government has sought ideas on various facets of a developed India by 2047, strategies to achieve this vision, and individual contributions towards this national goal.

PM Modi is set to unveil a 'Vision 2047' document in January, which is currently being developed by central ministries. This initiative marks a strategic move towards inclusive and participatory governance, engaging the nation’s youth in charting the course for India’s future development.

