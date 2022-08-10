Visiting banks or post offices this week? Check out the list of working days first1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 10:11 AM IST
- All post offices across the country will function on holidays, falling before 15 August
All post offices across the country will function on holidays, falling before Independence Day 2022, informed the Ministry of Communications. “To facilitate the sales and distribution of Tiranga under #HarGharTiranga Campaign, all Post Offices will function on holidays, falling before Independence Day 2022," India Post Office tweeted.