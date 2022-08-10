Visiting banks or post offices this week? Check out the list of working days first1 min read . 10:11 AM IST
- All post offices across the country will function on holidays, falling before 15 August
All post offices across the country will function on holidays, falling before Independence Day 2022, informed the Ministry of Communications. “To facilitate the sales and distribution of Tiranga under #HarGharTiranga Campaign, all Post Offices will function on holidays, falling before Independence Day 2022," India Post Office tweeted.
The Ministry said all delivery post offices and other important post offices across the country will be functional to the extent of supporting this public campaign.
Special arrangements will be made for the sale of national flags on public holidays that is on August 7th, 9th and 14th through at least one counter at Post Offices.
Special arrangements will also be made for the delivery of the national flags in all delivery post offices.
August 10
August 11
August 12
August 13
August 14
Banks will remain closed on August 11, 12, 13, and 14 for various holidays, including Raksha Bandhan, Patriot's Day, Second Saturday and Sunday.
August 11: Raksha Bandhan — Ahmedadabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Shimla
August 12: Raksha Bandhan — Kanpur, and Lucknow
August 13: Patriot’s Day — Imphal
August 14: Sunday
Apart from Ahmedadabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Shimla, banks will remain open in other cities on August 11.
Banks across India will remain open on August 12. Only banks in Kanpur, and Lucknow will remain shut.
