Visiting Goa? You can access Mopa airport from 1 September. Details here

Visiting Goa? You can access Mopa airport from 1 September. Details here2 min read . 09:30 PM IST
- Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that flights could start landing at the Greenfield International Airport at Mopa in North Goa from 1 September
PANAJI :The tourist state of Goa is now on its way to have two operational international airport after 1 September 2022. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that flights could start landing at the Greenfield International Airport at Mopa in North Goa from 1 September.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Mopa airport on 15 August 2022, the 76th Independence Day.
The only other airport in the state is in South Goa- Dabolim Airport is located in the village of Dabolim in Goa. It is the only airport in the state and operates as a civil enclave in a military airbase.
Sawant further informed that the first phase of the Mopa airport would be commissioned between 15 August and 31 August.
Sawant said these at an event that was held to distribute appointment and admission letters of GMR Goa.
“The Mopa Airport will be inaugurated sometime between August 15 and 31, and flights will start landing at the facility from September 1 onwards," Sawant said.
The Mopa airport is set to enhance the state's connectivity by air, by aiding the flow of civilian traffic to the state. The Dabolim airport often faces congestion owing to both military and civilian flights being operated on a single runway.
The airport is built by GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports Limited (GAL). Mopa airport is built under the BOT model (Build, Operate and Transfer) will be operated through GGIAL by GMR for a period of 40 years, extendable by 20 years, as per broad lease agreements.
Manpower trained by the GGIAL, as a part of an agreement with the state government, will be employed at the airport.
Besides the existing manpower recruited for the project, 1,000 more recruitments will be done at the airport in the next six months, Sawant added. The GGIAL has introduced 20 aviation sector courses affiliated to the National Skill Development Centre, he said.
Goa's tourism and further on the real estate is set to face a boost with the introduction of this new airport. The airport will drastically increase the number of tourists visiting the state laden with serene beaches.
Being the other airport in North Goa will also enhance the property valuation. North Goa is more developed than South Goa and therefore enhances recreational options and tourist attractions.
