Visiting Himachal? CM Sukhu urges tourists to wear masks, follow Covid protocol

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, urged visitors to the hill state on Friday to follow COVID-19 protocol, including wearing a face mask, as a preventative measure in light of the recent spike in infection in some countries.
The appeal is made against a backdrop of an increase in coronavirus cases, including in China, caused by highly contagious Omicron strains, primarily BF.7.
In order to preserve the peace and tranquilly of the state, the chief minister said that proper law and order must be upheld and more police must be stationed in areas where tourists are in large numbers.
"Himachal Pradesh was a tourist destination for all reasons and seasons with a rich tradition of welcoming the tourists with warmth and hospitality," he said, adding that all required steps must be taken to ensure that the tourists visiting the state must feel at home during their stay in the state.
'He said the tourism department and other departments must live by the motto "Atithi Devo Bhava" to help tourists. "The tourists were our guests and we should ensure the best possible hospitality to them."
To ensure a smooth flow of tourists into Himachal Pradesh, he requested that the chief secretary call a meeting with the state's top officials.
In order for visitors to enjoy their stay without experiencing any inconvenience, he said that special arrangements must be made to ensure the hassle-free movement of tourist vehicles, particularly at major tourist destinations of the state.
The chief minister urged visitors not to park their cars next to busy roads, which would cause congestion and inconvenience for everyone.
He gave the police department instructions to use drones effectively to manage traffic. In order to prevent any inconvenience for the tourists, he said, sufficient manpower and equipment must be used in regions that are prone to heavy snowfall. In order to prepare for any situation, he added, four by four vehicles must also be stationed in key locations.
Sukhu issued a high alert order to the Public Works and Health departments. In order to help commuters, he said that special attention must be paid to the efficient passage of vehicles through the Atal Tunnel Rohtang.
According to him, both the police and urban local bodies are required to patrol at night to make sure that basic amenities like street lights are operating properly.
In order for the visitors to leave with positive memories of the state, he claimed that the hotels managed by HPTDC must also prepare to receive them.
He stated that in order to keep tourists and other commuters from being inconvenienced, the DCs and SPs must create an effective traffic plan to prevent backups. Adequate parking spaces and slots need to be set aside in popular tourist areas so that there is space for parking tourist vehicles, he added.
