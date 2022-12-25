There will be no snowfall during Christmas in the tourist destinations of Himachal Pradesh, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted. This came as a huge disappointment for tourists who arrived in the capital city to witness the picturesque view of the snowfall.
However, the state weather centre at Shimla has forecasted snowfall in higher reaches of the Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts of the state after a fresh western disturbance (WD) is expected on Monday.
Bui Lal, Sr Scientist at IMD HP said, "During the past 24 hours, there were cold wave conditions in the districts of Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur. There is a fresh Western disturbance on December 26, and there will be rain and snowfall in higher reaches of the state. On 28th and 29th, another western disturbance is approaching and it will impact the districts of Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts of the state. There is no scope for snowfall during Christmas in tourist destinations of the state. The night temperatures have dropped and in days to come it may increase."
The night temperatures have dropped in most parts of the state. During the past 24 hours, the temperatures have dropped in the region. Kukumseri in the Lahaul-Spiti District of the state recorded the lowest night temperature at minus 7.9 degree Celsius.
Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district recorded at minus 6.4 degree Celsius, Kalpa recorded minus -4.6 degrees Celsius, Manali in Kullu recorded at minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, Narkanda in Shimla recorded minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, Rekong Peo in Kinnaur recorded minus 1.3 degree Celsius, Dalhousie in Chamba recorded at 0.8 degree Celsius, Dharamshala recorded 5.0 degree Celsius, Kufri recorded at minus 1.8 degree Celsius and Shimla received 1.0 degree Celsius.
The visitors are buying winter clothes and they are also disappointed as they are not getting snowfall and they will not have a white Christmas as the weather bureau has not forecasted any snow in the main tourist destinations of the state.
Tourists throng Shimla for Christmas, New Year celebrations
Amid the rising cases of Covid-19 in some countries, tourists were seen following Covid-appropriate behaviour as they throng to the hill resorts in Shimla for the Christmas and New Year festival season.
The tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh is hopeful of high footfall during Christmas and New Year despite a fresh Covid scare.
With both Christmas and New Year on weekends, hotel occupancy is expected to be over 90 per cent, people associated with the tourism industry said and added that tourist influx would also increase as many would come to enjoy snowfall.
Meanwhile, with a surge in cases in some countries, the Health department has issued an advisory to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has asked the Tourism and allied departments to facilitate the visitors.
"The tourists are our guests and we should ensure the best possible hospitality to them," Sukhu said and directed officials to make adequate arrangements in all districts and ensure smooth flow of traffic.
He also urged the tourists to follow Covid-19 protocols and wear facemasks as a precautionary measure.
