The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday eased coronavirus restrictions further in the state. "All goods carriers, whether loaded or unloaded and movement of goods/cargo for inland and exports are exempted from the restrictions," the government notification said.

All inter-state movement to the state will be monitored through registration in COVID E-Registration Software (http//covid19epass.hp.gov.in), the statement added.

It further added, “Daily/weekend commuters such as industrialists, traders, suppliers, factory workers, project proponents, service providers, government officials and people intend to commute for medical purpose etc. for entering and exiting the state or vice-versa (within 72 hours) are exempted from the restrictions subject to their registration on COVID E Registration Software."

The state government also said that children below 18 years of age if accompanied by parents/guardians with vaccination certificates (double doses) or RT-PCR negative reports are exempted.

Meanwhile, Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has said that the state is fully geared to tackle a third wave of Covid and he urged people to participate in the vaccination drive against the disease.

Speaking at the Kangra Rest House, he said the state is in a good position to handle any emergency situation.

If there is a third wave, all arrangements have been made to tackle it effectively, Thakur said.

"The state government has launched the vaccination campaign at a large scale, and Himachal Pradesh is among the leading states in this campaign," he said. He said effective steps are being taken to strengthen health services at the Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, and other major health institutions of the state. Earlier on Wednesday, the chief minister visited the house of MLA Arun Kumar at Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district to express his grief on the death of the legislator's mother.

