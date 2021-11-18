The ghat roads leading to the ancient shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala has been indefinitely closed to vehicular traffic from Thursday evening due to incessant rains, an official of the temple said.

Decision comes in the wake of inclement climate conditions that resulted in the uprooting of trees and rolling down of boulders at several places.

earlier pilgrim activities had been severely affected as incessant rains and gusty winds swept across the town.

The stairway leading to the hill-temple also has been closed, the official said. Besides, air traffic has been affected.

The Indian Meteorological Department said low pressure was continuing in the southeastern Bay of Bengal.

Tirupati airport director S Suresh said that two passenger flights from Hyderabad and Bengaluru scheduled to land at Renigunta airport here had to return due to bad weather today. A flight from New Delhi to Tirupati was cancelled following the inclement weather, he said.

